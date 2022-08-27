Notification Settings

'Good news!' County MP welcomes major government investment for hospital in Telford

Telford

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne has welcomed government investment to expand capacity at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Philip Dunne MP
The government has announced 50 sites across the UK where surgical hubs will be opened to tackle the elective surgery backlog, reduce waiting times and offer one million patients access to vital procedures over the next three years.

Currently, 91 surgical hubs have already been opened, meaning in total more than 140 hubs will be open across England by 2024/25.

The surgical hubs will deliver at least 100 operating theatres and 1,000 more surgical beds, with around two million additional procedures expected to be delivered by 2025.

Mr Dunne said: "The Midlands’ allocation of £288m will enable an additional 250,000 surgical procedures across the region to help reduce the backlog, including in Telford.

“This is good news for all of those waiting for much-needed operations and treatments and demonstrates the government is investing in critical NHS infrastructure as we recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

