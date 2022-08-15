MP to meet health bosses over controversial GP hub plan that would see six surgeries in one location

Local residents turned out to a protest earlier this month

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin wants to build a new hub to include six Shrewsbury GP practices on land at Meole Brace.

The plan would see Beeches Medical Practice, Belvidere Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice, and South Hermitage Surgery all operating out of the same building.

The practices would close their current sites.

The proposals have been met with criticism from local politicians, who have organised two protests against the plans.

Now Shrewsbury & Atcham's Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, has confirmed he is meeting with officials behind the proposals to discuss the plans.

He said: "I will be having a meeting to decide if it is something I can support. I want to understand the rationale behind why they want a super hub and what additional benefits they envisage from that – what additional resources will come to Shrewsbury as a result of this."

He added: "I have had representations on this from constituents so I feel the need to engage with these professionals to get a clear understanding of the issue."

The site earmarked for the plan is located next to the Shrewsbury Town Football Club and Lidl supermarket, just off Oteley Road.

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has said the proposal would make it easier for patients.