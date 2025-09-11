Shrewsbury hospital celebrates 60th birthday

The Nuffield Hospital on Longden Road in Shrewsbury hosted birthday celebrations to mark the service turning 60.

The hospital, which carries out private and NHS work, first opened on September 9, 1965.

It carries out a huge variety of work, including surgery and diagnostics, in specialties such as orthopaedics, ophthalmics, gynaecology, urology, cosmetic surgery, and more.

The Nuffield Hospital in Shrewsbury has celebrated 60 years of service. Photo: Steve Leath

The day was marked with celebrations including cakes, games, and the appearance of 'Nuffy Bear', the hospital's mascot.

It originally opened under the chairmanship of Mr CJ Wingfield JP after a local committee had raised half the cost.

Pippa Parry, Shrewsbury's Nuffield Hospital's director of clinical services, with director of operations Rachel Heath, and hospital director David Wells, at the celebration of the site's 60th birthday. Photo: Steve Leath

Since 1965 it has been extended a number of times to provide a wide range of diagnostic and surgical treatments, successfully and safely treating thousands of local residents.

The hospital has 24 single en-suite rooms and an ambulatory care unit, where patients not needing a bedroom can safely recover from surgery and be discharged more quickly and efficiently.

A picture of staff at the hospital in days gone by. Photo: Steve Leath

It also has three fully equipped clean air theatres, ten outpatient consulting rooms including two dedicated ophthalmic suites, on-site radiology (including MRI and CT), pathology, physiotherapy and pharmacy facilities.

More than 100 consultants representing a wide range of specialisms including orthopaedics, ophthalmology, ENT, urology, cosmetics, gynaecology and general surgery practice from the hospital, along with a number of non-surgical specialisms and a private GP service.