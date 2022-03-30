£9m cost-cutting exercise to take place at West Midlands Ambulance Service to balance budget

The ambulance trust is projecting an underlying deficit of £46.8m but expecting to receive some funding from organisations to help cut the deficit down over 2022/2023.

They are expected to receive a projected £7.3 million for both 999 and 111 call centre services with £4.3m confirmed for 111 but the £3m for 999 services being estimated.

A further £23.4m of support funding from the Black Country Integrated Care System has been projected whilst £6.3m has also been identified, ambulance board papers show.

But a further £8.7m will be raised through "financial efficiencies" at the trust, which will bring the deficit to £1.1m with work ongoing to identify cash to fully break-even.

However, only around £5.1m of savings have been identified, with £3.6m outstanding, through measures including reducing overtime and "salary sacrifice" according to reports.

The move is being by the Senior Efficiency Group (SEG) and directors who had started to identify cuts for 2022/2023 last month, with meetings taken place between various teams over the proposals

Karen Rutter, interim director of finance, said at a board meeting on Wednesday a "robust" budget-setting process had been undertaken to identify the financial pressures.

She said the issues were not unique to the trust but were facing the whole of the NHS for 2022/2023 and the budget did contain "some risks" over income and expenditure.