Charity asks supporters to use gift aid and help it raise thousands more each year

Margaret Bradford, a volunteer at the Severn Hospice shop in Oswestry encourages supporters to use Gift Aid.

Severn Hospice has 29 shops in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales which bring in more than £1 million a year towards funding the care and support the hospice provides for local people.

The charity has now launched a Gift Aid awareness campaign aimed at getting more of its loyal supporters to sign up in store, allowing it to claim an additional 25 per cent from the government for the sale of donated goods. The government-backed scheme does not cost the donor anything.

Since last June, the hospice’s shops have received nearly 120,000 bags of stuff – of these, nearly half were Gift Aided, meaning the other half were not.

Ross Henderson, Severn Hospice’s head of retail said: “If 100 per cent of the goods donated to our shops were Gift Aided, we could potentially receive an additional £240,913 in revenue each year.

“As shown by the number of donations we receive, we have such generous supporters who donate a huge amount of quality items to us which we can then sell in our shops.

“If more people Gift Aided, then we would be able to claim thousands of pounds from the government and who wouldn’t want to do that?

“It is so easy to sign up, just go into one of our shops with your donations, drop your bag at the till and one of our staff members or volunteers will do the rest. It only takes a couple of minutes and will make an enormous difference to us.

"Then you just download the Severn Hospice app, where all your information is logged and next time you visit, whoever is on the till will scan your phone and it is done. It’s simple and so effective.

“We were hit hard by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns – our shops had to close which did have a serious impact on our finances.

“Since the lifting of lockdown restrictions, our supporters really have risen to the challenge. They are so incredibly generous; in fact, we had more stock donated than we could handle – which is why we held several pop-up events and kilo sales to help us shift stock. These were extremely popular, and we are looking at the possibility of holding more in the future.