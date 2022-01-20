High quality standards recognised at hospital

Fiona Goodwin, Theatre Receptionist and Sammy Davies, Quality Outcomes Manager with the certificate

The certificate scheme was introduced to offer hospitals a blueprint for reaching high quality standards relating to patient safety and to reward those who have met registry targets.

In order to achieve the award, hospitals are required to meet a series of six ambitious targets during an audit period. One of the targets which hospitals are required to complete is compliance with the NJR’s mandatory national audit aimed at assessing data completeness and quality within the registry.

The audit investigates the accurate number of joint replacement procedures submitted to the registry compared to the number carried out and recorded in the local hospital Patient Administration System. The audit ensures that the NJR is collecting and reporting upon the most complete, accurate data possible across all hospitals performing joint replacement operations, including RJAH.

Dr Ruth Longfellow, Medical Director at RJAH said: “Patient safety and the quality of patient care is of the upmost importance and something all staff take very seriously.

“We fully support the National Joint Registry’s work in facilitating improvement in clinical outcomes and governance for the benefit of patients having knee surgery and we’re delighted to be awarded as an NJR Quality Data Provider.”

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement operations to improve clinical outcomes primarily for the benefit of patients, but also to support orthopaedic clinicians and industry manufacturers.

National Joint Registry Medical Director, Mr Tim Wilton, said: “Congratulations to colleagues at RJAH. The Quality Data Provider Award demonstrates the high standards being met towards ensuring compliance with the NJR and is often a reflection of strong departmental efforts to achieve such status.

“Registry data now provides an important source of evidence for regulators, such as the Care Quality Commission, to inform their judgements about services, as well as being a fundamental driver to inform improved quality of care for patients.”