Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wildlife rescue centre now taking on some birds but bird flu warning remains

By Megan HoweMuch WenlockHealthPublished:

Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock are now taking in selected species of birds in certain circumstances but have urged people to call the hospital beforehand to avoid any risk of a bird flu outbreak.

It comes as the wildlife rescue centre have recently been forced to stop accepting new birds into their care due to the outbreak of avian influenza in the area.

Birds with serious injury and those who are in need of immediate euthanasia can be brought to the centre but people must call beforehand and remain in their vehicle on arrival.

Upon arrival at the centre, people are being asked to call the centre and to make sure that they do not remove the bird from their vehicle.

The centre are not currently taking on waterfowl, waders, gulls, birds of prey or pheasants.

If you find an injured bird get in touch with the centre on 01952 728 070 who will be able to advise.

If dead waterfowl or other species i.e. birds of prey or gulls are found, report to Defra on 03459 33 55 77.

To find out more visit @CuanWildlifeRescue on Facebook.

Health
News
Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News