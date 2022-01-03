Wildlife rescue centre now taking on some birds but bird flu warning remains

It comes as the wildlife rescue centre have recently been forced to stop accepting new birds into their care due to the outbreak of avian influenza in the area.

Birds with serious injury and those who are in need of immediate euthanasia can be brought to the centre but people must call beforehand and remain in their vehicle on arrival.

Upon arrival at the centre, people are being asked to call the centre and to make sure that they do not remove the bird from their vehicle.

The centre are not currently taking on waterfowl, waders, gulls, birds of prey or pheasants.

If you find an injured bird get in touch with the centre on 01952 728 070 who will be able to advise.

If dead waterfowl or other species i.e. birds of prey or gulls are found, report to Defra on 03459 33 55 77.