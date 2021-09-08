Prostate screening event is returning but people must register

The last Bridgnorth Lions prostate cancer screening event in 2019

The Bridgnorth Lions event has previously seen people queuing down the streets waiting for a turn to get tested.

But this year, in a change from the way the event operated when it last took place in 2019, people will need to register in advance or they will not be able to get a test.

It is also open to men aged 40 and over, as opposed to 50 and over as previously.

The Lions launched the test events in 2009.

Since then there have been more than 8,000 tests – with 400 men diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The event will be taking place at the Castle Hall in Bridgnorth on September 30, and the Lions have urged men in the town not to miss the chance to get tested.

Spokesman Martin Allen, said that the event had previously proved a hugely successful way of alerting men to problems they otherwise had no idea about.

He said: "Almost without exception, every man who has been picked up with prostate cancer from our test evenings had no idea they had the disease.”

Mr Allen urged people to make sure they get registered if they want to get tested.

He said: “Anyone wishing to attend the event they will need to log on to bnlc.mypsatest.org.uk to register and set up a password-based account.

“Once this has been verified, they will then be able to book an appointment for the evening. Once an appointment is firmed up, they will receive confirmation along with a QR Code Blood Form, which tracks their blood test from the event, to the Lab and on to the bnlc.mypsatest.org.uk website where they will be able to view their results within a matter of days.”

Mr Allen said the decision to lower the age range of the event had been taken due to increasing numbers of cases of prostate cancer in the over 40s.

He said: "This year we have reduced the minimum age of attendance from 50 to 40 in line with guidance from bnlc.mypsatest.org.uk as incidences of prostate cancer are increasing in the over 40s. We strongly recommend every man over the age of 40 books an appointment to come along on September 30.”