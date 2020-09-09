Air ambulance handed £15,000 for education scheme

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity received the cash boost from the M6Toll – which it has partnered up with for another year – to launch the Sky Champs’ Education Programme.

The charity has already offered education packs virtually throughout lockdown to keep youngsters entertained – and learning – when schools were closed.

Now it will use the funding to help further develop the scheme which will help teachers and teaching assistants across schools in the Midlands.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, states: “During the past year, our interaction with local schools significantly increased, with nearly 400 educational institutions engaging with our Sky Champs training programme.

“With the extended support from M6toll and the introduction of online learning management system, Moodle, we can now roll out the education packs, virtually.

“This means managing the learning resources will be easier and the content more widely accessible for further schools located in our operating patch to support children’s learning and development.”

Packs – in line with the National Curriculum – contain reading, writing, mathematical tasks, a safety pack, quizzes and homework exercises.

Andy Cliffe, chief executive at M6toll, added: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for an additional 12 months, helping them further the Sky Champs initiative.

"The introduction of an online learning platform will ensure that content is widely available to aid learning and development benefitting many local schools and children.”

For more information, visit midlandsairambulance.com/education or search for the charity on social media.