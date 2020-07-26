'Obscene': Former Shropshire hospitals chief's new 'improvement' role provokes criticism

But the news has provoked criticism, with Rhiannon Davies, whose daughter Kate died avoidably in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, saying the move was "obscene".

Simon Wright stepped down as chief executive of SaTH in June last year, with its hospitals in special measures after a highly critical CQC report – and the trust also the focus of an inquiry into poor maternity care.

It has now emerged that Mr Wright is contracted by the Virginia Mason Institute, in a role listed as a 'transformation consultant', according to his own Linked In profile.

The Virginia Mason Institute has been working with SaTH for the past five years in a partnership to provide better care for patients and to improve safety.

The institute provides coaching and training to SaTH, as well as four other NHS trusts which required improvement.

See also:

Mr Wright's profile says he has worked on projects including 'continuous improvement' and 'creating world class management methods'.

Advertising

He says: "I am working with one of the most recognised transformational change organisations in the world in the Virginia Mason Institute."

Mr Wright's role has provoked criticism from a local NHS campaign group, Shropshire Defend Our NHS, which said: "This is extraordinary. How can a Shropshire NHS boss who presided over scandal, tragedy and avoidable death get a job with a company that advises the NHS on patient safety?"

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Shaun Davies, Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Myself and others locally called for Simon Wright to go months before he did.

"MPs rallied around him.

Advertising

"One NHS spin doctor rang me and told me to “shut my mouth” and “you have no idea what you are starting"."

Myself and others locally called for Simon Wright to go months before he did.



MPs rallied around him.



One NHS spin doctor rang me and told me to “shut my mouth” and “you have no idea what you are starting” https://t.co/aNffdmDDPE pic.twitter.com/KUlT4Ah3uI — Shaun Davies (@CllrShaunDavies) July 26, 2020

Rhiannon Davies, whose campaigning led to former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt ordering the maternity inquiry, said the move showed a "complete lack of self awareness".

She said: "He took the trust from failing to special measures.

"If it was not so deadly serious it would be almost funny. It is just obscene and those who enabled him to be in this position need to rethink the decisions they have made."