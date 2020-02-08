Expert advice as one in 10 children suffering mental health problems

Released as part of Children's Mental Health Week, The Children's Society revealed that 75 per cent of all mental health problems are established by the time someone is 18.

Children’s Mental Health Week is designed to raise awareness of issues for parents, carers and teachers and share tangible advice and ways to support children both at home and in school.

Paul Delahay, managing director of in-home tutoring service Tutor Doctor Telford, knows all too well how children can quickly develop extreme levels of stress with school, exams and homework.

He said: "Mental health problems can present themselves at any stage of a child’s life.

"Parents often blame themselves for any issues that are caused, which introduces a whole new aspect to home life.

"What’s key is realising that it’s not a quick fix that can happen overnight, it’s a long process, but keep at it. By preparing yourself for those eventualities, you can be equipped with knowledge to deal with the situation in a healthy and constructive way.”

Paul offered some tips for youngsters struggling with mental health.

He said to have something to look forward to, to celebrate their learning, to introduce a proper routine and to monitor social media usage.

"For both you and your child, social media provides an unhealthy distraction. Many people don’t understand that impact that it can have on mental health and how it can affect your everyday mood," Paul said.

"Encourage them to talk about their feelings. Encourage them to speak to someone about any issues they’re facing, whether it’s a friend, trusted teacher or a trained professional. If they’re having trouble articulating their feelings, there are text/email forums that are designed to help too."