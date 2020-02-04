Menu

Shropshire Rotarians on track to raise 'substantial three figure sum' after charity beard shave

By Lisa O'Brien | Shrewsbury | Health | Published:

Two Shropshire Rotarians are having to get used to the winter weather without their beards and all for a good cause.

Peter Love and Gordon Duncan after their shave

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club members Gordon Duncan, 71, of Shawbury, and Peter Love, 75, of Shrewsbury, had their beards shaved off in aid of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Mr Duncan went the whole hog, having his head shaved as well.

Hairdressers Jess Snadden and Mat Glover, from Risdon’s Barber Shop in Shrewsbury, gave their time and skills for free.

“I’m finding it a bit chilly, but I’m sure I will get used to it,” said Mr Duncan.

The pair having their shave

The two Rotarians grew their beards for charity Santa sleigh events and decided they would like to shave them off to raise funds for Midlands Air Ambulance.

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising manager for the charity, watched the beard shaves along with members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club at the club’s new venue, The Corbet Arms, Uffington.

The pair say they are confident of raising a substantial three-figure sum for the charity.

Pledges of donations for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity can be sent to Mr Love or Mr Duncan via email at pr@peterlove.co.uk and gordon.duncan1924@gmail.com

