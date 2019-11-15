Telford care home awarded plaque for community work

St Georges Park care home in Telford has been inviting children from Little Dragons Nursery to take part in activities with its residents.

The youngsters have been visiting the care home in School Street, St Georges, once a fortnight.

Its links with the community have not gone unnoticed and it has now been awarded a plaque by former mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Raj Mehta, as part of a building bridges project.

Cara Hodgkins, lifestyle co-ordinator at the care home, said: “The children come in every other Wednesday and we do different crafts and activities with them. The residents read to them, we have cake and juice. It brightens their day.

“We’ve been doing it since the beginning of the year. It was a way of getting more involved with the community and it works quite well.”

“The residents talk about it for days after.”

She said the plaque would be put on show in the reception area of the care home.

“Getting this is great. I feel really proud that we’ve got involved in the community,” she added.