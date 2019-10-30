Shrewsbury care home for people with learning disabilities rated 'good'

Sanctuary Supported Living’s Kempsfield Residential Home, on Primrose Drive, was praised for its delivery of person-centred care, staff knowledge and understanding, and its responsiveness during its latest inspection in September.

Inspectors picked up on the compassionate approach taken by staff, the opportunities for residents to express their views and the support staff provided for them.

The report said: "Staff treated people with kindness, dignity and respect and spent time getting to know them and their specific needs and wishes.

"Staff spoke with people in a friendly manner and people's care plans reflected their likes and dislikes.

Motivated

"Our observations during inspection were of positive and warm interactions between staff and people.

"Staff were motivated and demonstrated a clear commitment to providing dignified and compassionate support. People were supported and encouraged to participate in a range of activities."

The inspectors also noted that the service was well-led by senior management.

Local service manager Julia Jones said: “A person-centred approach is at the heart of everything we do at Kempsfield and across Sanctuary Supported Living, so we were delighted to see this recognised in the CQC’s report.

“We will continue to work towards ways of improving how we work with residents so they can receive the highest quality of personalised care for their individual needs."