Veteran support care will be offered at Oswestry based hospital

Sarah Kerr, Armed Forces Outreach Support Coordinator at Shropshire Council, will be in the main entrance at the Oswestry-based hospital every Thursday offering signposting, support and advice.

In 2017, the Trust signed the Armed Forces Covenant – a pledge of support to the people who are serving in, or who have served in the Armed Forces. It also sets out how the Trust will demonstrate its commitment, including promoting its armed-forces-friendly status and seeking to support the employment of veterans, young and old.

The Thursday sessions will see Sarah supported by a range of organisations and charities to provide information on housing, healthcare, finance and benefits, education, wellbeing and employment.

“We’re thrilled to be working with RJAH to support their military and veteran patients and their families," she said.

“I’d encourage any RJAH patient with a military link to come and visit us – there are so many opportunities out there for our current and ex-service people to take advantage of and improve their quality of life.

“I work with a range of organisations and charities such as Veterans UK, Royal British Legion, Combat Stress, Walking with the Wounded and SSAFA to give everyone the best advice and guidance possible.”

The hopsital received the prestigious Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award from the Ministry of Defence in summer 2018 which is given to organisations who have demonstrated outstanding support for those who serve and have served in the Armed Forces.

It was also accredited as Veteran Aware Trust which means patients who have served in the UK Armed Forces will be cared for by frontline staff who have received training and education on their specific needs.

Advertising

The hospital is also the only NHS organisation in Shropshire which supports the Step into Health scheme which aims to help service leavers, veterans and their families’ gain experience and develop further skills.

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive, said: “I’m delighted we’re working in partnership with Shropshire Council to provide support sessions for our military and veteran patients.

“RJAH is an organisation that really values its Armed Forces staff and patients. We run a thriving Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service and also launched a £1.5 million fundraising appeal for the UK’s first Veterans’ Centre.

“These outreach support sessions are about going beyond offering healthcare and instead offering a full holistic service to our veterans. I am pleased that we are able to work with Shropshire Council to do just that.”