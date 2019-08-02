Trust launches to support siblings and childhood cancer patients in Telford

Callum Finazzi was eight when his younger brother Liam was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Liam, who was five at the time and has now turned seven, had to have chemotherapy and was away from his Telford home for 11 months.

The youngster spent three of those months at PRH and is now in remission, although has suffered a brain injury.

Callum, who is now 11 and will start at William Brookes School in September, wants to make a difference to other children who have had similar experiences.

He told his mum Kerry, 37, and dad Andy, 34, that he wanted to help siblings of other children being treated on the paediatric oncology ward at PRH, by bringing them gifts.

"He came up with the name too – Cal-Sibz – which is a combination of his name and siblings," Andy said.

"He wanted to help the siblings but also include the patients as well.

From left, Jacqueline Hyne, Macmillan paediatric oncology nurse, Dawn Walder, play specialist, Andy Finazzi, Liam Finazzi, Kerry Finazzi, Callum Finazzi and Lisa Harries, play specialist, at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

"The trust will provide gifts like toys and vouchers.

"We are raising funds for the gifts and on Saturday a group of people, including Callum and Kerry, will be doing a sponsored walk up The Wrekin.

"We'd like to thank the Orleton Trust for allowing us to do it."

Shifnal Town FC will also be holding a fun football tournament and family day on September 1, with all proceeds going to Cal-Sibz.

People are being asked to register seven-a-side teams.

Andy, who now lives with his family in Much Wenlock, added: "We are incredibly proud of Callum for doing this. "For him to use his experience and want to do this, we think it's absolutely fantastic. We will support him all the way and hope that local businesses and organisations can support us throughout the year."

To donate to those doing the sponsored walk visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cal-sibz

For more information search for Cal-Sibz on Twitter and Facebook.

The trust is also in the process of setting up a website which will be available at calsibz.co.uk