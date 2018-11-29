Brexit hitting the NHS, say campaigners

Genetics expert Mike Galsworthy and social media campaigner Madeleina Kay were joined by Shropshire health care workers warning of the consequences of leaving the European Union.

Mr Galsworthy said Brexit would not only have a huge impact on the ability of the NHS to recruit highly skilled experts from abroad, it would also mean an end to the hugely successful arrangements that have led to the sharing of expertise across the EU.

"Eighty-three per cent of GPs are against Brexit," he said.

"The NHS is something that is held as a national treasure, and rightly so, but it is suffering already because of the financial pressures caused by the weak pound.

"They promised us Brexit would mean an extra £350 million a week for the NHS, but already we've lost 2.5 per cent in GDP growth. It's like burning a tenner to get an extra quid."

He added that there were 40,000 nursing vacancies across the NHS, and there was little chance of closing this gap without recruiting from abroad.

Mr Galsworthy said leaving the European Medicines Agency would delay Britain's access to the newest cutting-edge drugs.