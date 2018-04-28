Shrewsbury care home delighted by residents’ survey

Ottley House care home was given an Overall Performance Rating (OPR) score of 930 out of 1,000 by residents, an improvement of 49 points from last year, and 930 by their family members and friends, an improvement of 47 on last year.

Now in its sixth year, the Your Care Rating survey is the country’s largest and most authoritative survey of care home residents and now of their families and friends as well.

The nationwide survey gives residents and their families and friends a voice, putting their care at the heart of understanding more about how well care homes perform.

Over 16,700 residents in 820 care homes across the UK responded to the Residents’ survey, which achieved a 41 per cent response rate. Meanwhile, 48 per cent of relatives and friends of residents living at 686 homes responded to the Family and Friends’ survey.

Each care home achieved an Overall Performance Rating and four statistically derived theme scores: Staff and Care, Home Comforts, Choice and Having a Say, and Quality of Life based on residents’ responses to all questions in the survey.

Care homes participating in the Family and Friends’ survey achieved a separate Overall Performance Rating and four theme scores, mirroring those of the Residents’ survey.

Ottley House achieved scores of 945 for Quality of Life and 942 for Home Comforts meaning the residents of Ottley House highly rate the standard of care they receive for Quality of Life and Home Comforts.

Their friends and families rated the standard of care for Staff and Care and Home Comforts with scores of 952 and 944 respectively.

Davina Mcloughlin, general manager at Ottley House care home said: “It’s great that not just our residents, but their families and friends value the care they receive at Ottley House. Most of our scores across the four themes are really positive, which shows that life for our residents is happy and fulfilling and is recognised by their loved ones.

"While we’re really pleased with our scores, we obviously want to get even better and the survey helps us do that by giving us direct resident and friends and family feedback. Families can also see at a glance which care homes are committed to raising standards and being transparent as they take part in the survey.

Every care home resident, and their family and friends, should be able to speak up about their care and this is what the Your Care Rating survey does – it gives them a voice.”