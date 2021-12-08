Demand for food banks soars in run-up to Christmas

Manager of Bridgnorth Food Bank, Liz Bird

The figures, from Bridgnorth Food Bank, come as the Shropshire Star's Feed A Family campaign urges people to think of those less fortunate in the run up to the festive season.

Keith Bowley, treasurer of the Bridgnorth Food Bank, said demand had been much higher this year compared to the period before the pandemic.

His comments come hot on the heels of figures released by the Trussell Trust that showed more than 5,100 emergency food parcels were provided for people every day from April until September this year on average, by food banks in their network.

The trust runs food banks in Oswestry, Whitchurch and Market Drayton.

Bridgnorth Food Bank is not part of the trust, but also reported a sharp increase in demand this year.

Keith Bowley

Mr Bowley said that in the summer the food bank was distributing an average of 25 parcels a week, but this had now risen by 40 per cent to 35. He said he expected this to reach 45 parcels per week by Christmas.

This week, the food bank fed 19 families, nine couples and 11 individuals. The week before it supported 17 families and two more requiring emergency help, nine couples and 11 individuals.

Mr Bowley added: "The need is particularly high during the winter, so we are especially grateful to all the generous people who give food and money at this time.

"We are also grateful to the people who support us monthly by standing order and to the local businesses who support us. Our aim is that no one in need of our support should go hungry."

Bridgnorth Food Bank in West Castle Street

The Trussell Trust warned that need for emergency food is expected to rise further still, this winter and beyond.

Food banks in the Trussell Trust network face giving out more than 7,000 food parcels every day in December across the country.

The charity says many families already at breaking point have had to deal with the end of the £20 a week temporary rise in Universal Credit, which finished in the autumn.

The charity said that, coupled with rising inflation and food costs, was forcing many families deeper into poverty and is leaving people facing impossible decisions where their only option is to either skip meals to provide food for their children or heat their home.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said: “Everyone in the UK should be able to afford the essentials – to buy their own food and heat their homes.

"Yet food banks in our network continue to see more and more people facing destitution with an increase in food parcels going to children. This is not right.