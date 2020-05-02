Change in the Pound over the years

Called Historic & New Inns of Interest, the book was sponsored by the Shropshire Star and cost 3/6d, which is about 18p today.

Alan has been studying the picture of the Pound Inn which was used in that book, which obviously dates from pre-decimal days – so before 1971.

"The main differences are the gable ends, lamp, plaques, and sign. It would seem that the hedge had gone by 1968, and I've no idea what is the thing at the bottom of the roof above the car in the original," he says.

"I don't think telephoning Leebotwood 255 will be much use either," he adds – that is the pub's phone number carried in the book.

The old book says it is a Bass Charrington establishment and describes the Pound as "a lovely, picturesque old building, with a splendid thatched roof – not very common these days – and a rambling, old-world structure.

"Built in 1650, and most certainly a renowned coaching house in days of yore, the Pound is well known today for the excellence of its refreshment."

The speciality of the house, it adds, is the "Pound Mixed Grill."

"But be warned – this meal is for people with a hearty appetite."