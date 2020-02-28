And set for an exciting refurbishment, the hotel is now looking forward to delighting guests and golfers even further.

Darby House - Look and Feel

Having now joined the Marriott International group, the resort is to be re-branded as part of Delta Hotels – a chain of the group’s accommodation that prides itself on focussing on the details that truly matter, and making them perfect.

In line with this, each and every room of the hotel is being revamped, including the rooms within the resort’s 17th century Darby House, which are to be tastefully renovated and enhanced with full respect to the building’s listed status.

Artist's impression of a Guest Room

With an emphasis on the importance of connectivity, each of the hotel’s rooms is also to be equipped with a smart TV, high speed internet access, and USB connection points.

General manager Peter Nye and his team are excited about the changes that will allow them to stand even more proudly in the community they are passionate about. Committed to being a part of the heart of the community, Telford Hotel & Golf Resort is determined to support the area by helping local businesses in their charitable endeavours and working with local schools to help educate young people about the world around them and the vocational opportunities in front of them.

“Community spirit is at the heart of our business,” said Peter.

“We are fortunate enough to be based in a fantastic area with a strong and palpable community at its heart, and we feel it is our duty as one of the businesses that are part of its fabric, to support that community in every way we can.

“From offering school children the chance to learn first hand about enjoyable outdoor careers such as greenkeeping, to holding fun events such as Easter egg hunts and seasonal balls, we have big plans for 2020 and are excited about getting even more involved with the people of Telford.

Aerial view of Golf Course

“We are already proud to have worked with companies such as Budgen Motor Group on joint events – such as the Budgen Pro Am tournament that we host – that help contribute to the profile of the area.

“We are also very committed when it comes to fundraising, as we have proved with the memorial garden we had created to honour a member of our team. This endeavour saw us massively exceed a fundraising target of £400, and raising a total of £7,000. It is now our commitment to turn this passion to further charity work going forward.

“We would be delighted to work with other businesses, schools and groups that are as passionate about the Telford area as we are, to do as much as we can for both charity and our local community.” Set in 170 acres of stunning grounds with an 18-hole golf course and an already refurbished spa, the welcoming hotel is proud to offer guests a destination for a relaxing break.

The Darby Lawn

The 17th century Darby House offers a choice of spectacular bedrooms with period features, while the modern part of the hotel offers rooms in a contemporary style.

With eight fully-equipped conference rooms and acres of landscaped gardens, Telford Hotel & Golf Resort is also a popular destination for both meetings and weddings.

A five-minute drive from the centre of Telford, Telford Central train station and Junction 4 of the M54, the hotel is situated in an easily accessible location, and offers 200 on-site complimentary parking spaces for guests travelling by car.

Thoughtfully furnished for stylish comfort, the hotel’s 114 expansive rooms offer luxurious touches.

Artist's impression of a Guest Room

Many have views over the Ironbridge Gorge, and every one has a deep mattress, soft pillows and plenty of space to work or rest.

Guests can catch up on business with high-speed internet access or take an invigorating shower in their en-suite bathroom.

The hotel’s family rooms can also be great for a fun-filled family trip, with plenty of room for children of all ages. An oasis of calm awaits guests at the hotel’s Spa and Health Centre, which prides itself on being one of the most well-equipped leisure facilities in Telford.

Seven spa treatment rooms and two double treatment rooms along with a 24-hour gym make Telford Hotel & Golf Resort one of the top venues for fitness and wellbeing in Shropshire.

The spa is also now a proud partner of ELEMIS, one of the UK’s most luxurious skin and body care brands, whose products are available to try in the variety of spa days, breaks and treatments on offer.

All of the spa’s professional therapists are trained to provide treatments using all-natural products from relaxing beauty treatments to more therapeutic massages for pain relief.

Gym fanatics and those new to physical fitness are able to use the health club’s range of Technogym equipment.

From elliptical machines to rowers, and free weights to yoga mats, guests are able to practise a varied exercise regime, with certified on-site instructors offering any support and advice needed.

Guests can enjoy a range of seasonal dishes in Telford Hotel & Golf Resort’s lively restaurant, or cosy up in the lounge and bar area for a light bite and a drink or two.

The Morning Room

The menus are ever-changing and the hotel’s team of talented chefs are dedicated to creating delicious meals to delight every diner.

The resort is also delighted to offer its services for weddings and special occasions, committed to providing a wonderful venue for guests to enjoy an unforgettable day.

“We’re very proud to be here,” added Peter, “and are committed to offering every guest that visits us an experience that is second to none, as well as standing as ambassadors for – and active participants in – an area that is rightly proud of the united spirit at its heart.”

Visit us at www.telfordhotelgolfresort.co.uk

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort Great Hay Drive Sutton Heights Telford TF7 4DT 01952 429977