ForFarmers launch new Commercial Development Programme

Founded in a range of six to nine-month placements covering field sales to procurement to marketing, the programme gives candidates knowledge and experience in activities across the livestock feed industry.

Together ForFarmers and the successful candidates will map their placement journey, gain best in industry training and build a solid foundation from which to build their career.

“At ForFarmers we work side-by-side with our farmers, understanding their businesses, their opportunities and their challenges”, says Greg Edwards, ForFarmers Commercial Director.

“We are a total feed business and find pride in the expert advice that we share on farm. By offering the best feed solutions for each individual business, we ensure a higher return for our customers business, healthier livestock and improved efficiency. And we can only do this with the right people.

“The ForFarmers Commercial Development Programme gives insight and experience in our many business areas and product ranges. At the end of the programme, having experienced all the business has to offer and gained a better understanding of their own skill set, ForFarmers will aim to work with each individual to find a full-time role, bringing with it greater responsibility and continued training,” Greg explains.

“Motivation and attitude is key. This isn’t a programme that is limited to graduates and we welcome applications from those with and without degrees. Nor is it limited to those at the early stage of their career. If you have a passion for agriculture, a can-do attitude and the desire to success we want to hear from you. Come and join our team and let us feed your career.”

For more information about the Programme and details on placement opportunities, renumeration package and application process go to www.workingatforfarmers.co.uk/cdp