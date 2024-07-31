Rea Valley Tractors is proud of past and excited by future as it celebrates 40 years

Rea Valley Tractors (RVT), with depots covering Shropshire, Staffordshire and beyond, has been proudly celebrating 40 successful years in business this year.

So who better to talk to than one of its founder members – Ian Vance – and current managing director Matt Mulligan.

Ian Vance, Chris Willner and John Pritchard from Habberley

In 1984, Ian, Gordon Potter, and Chris Willner established the business in Pontesbury following the closure of Alexander & Duncan, where they had all worked previously.

The early 1980s brought significant shifts to farming with the introduction of milk quotas and a downturn in spending.

However, the trio, the youngest team to be appointed as a John Deere dealership, set about laying the foundations for future growth.

Ian, Rea Valley Tractors' Territory Sales Manager in Shrewsbury, remembers when farms were numerous, each equipped with its own array of machinery.

Ian Vance

He reflects: “The landscape has shifted dramatically, with farms consolidating and expanding in size.

"This trend, coupled with the encroachment of supermarkets on farmers' margins, has reshaped the farming industry, and that of dealerships too.

"In the early days of Rea Valley Tractors, I was made aware of research about the horsepower required to farm the UK.

"As horsepower and efficiency increases, the number of units required inevitably comes down.

"The evolution of farming has been marked by technology and innovation aimed at boosting productivity, and sustainability.

"As a dealership, moving with the times whilst maintaining exceptional service and core relationships is key to survival.

"I remember sitting at the kitchen table with a long-time farmer, Mr Jones. After our usual chat about the weather, our conversation turned to how farming had changed over the years.

"I remember him saying, while glancing out at the fields: 'With labour shortages and rising costs, it's a race against time. And with automation on the horizon, who knows what the future holds?'

Matt Mulligan. Photograph by Clare Rowson Marketing and PR – https://www.clarerowson.co.uk/

"We realised that in farming, as in life, the only constant is change. And amidst the uncertainty, farmers are ever the optimist, and we should take comfort in embracing the journey, one step at a time."

Precision farming, the advent of autonomous machinery, and innovations like autonomous tractors and drones have revolutionised operations in the past few years, streamlining tasks, improving accuracy, and empowering data-driven decision-making, ushering in the era of smart farming.

It is no surprise then that in recent years the dealership structure in the UK and Europe has also experienced strategic change and restructuring too, Rea Valley Tractors being no exception.

Acquired by Simon Clarke in 2010, owner of Derbyshire dealership Agricultural Industrial Services Ltd (AIS), Rea Valley Tractors became the trading name, consolidating both entities under a unified brand for management efficiency. Most recently, the successful acquisition of neighbouring New Holland dealer Teme Valley Tractors added two new locations and over 25 experienced personnel to the team.

Matt, Rea Valley Tractors Managing Director, said: "Over the past decade, the agricultural dealership landscape has undergone significant change, necessitating our transition from John Deere to New Holland in 2022 to ensure the sustainability of our business.

"While it stirred industry ripples, it was vital for maintaining the personal, quality service our customers know and trust. It was undoubtedly a challenging move, but our commitment to prioritising farmers and ensuring their long-term success remains our top priority."

RVT's long service winners

He continued: "What matters most to Rea Valley Tractors is the customer. It's all about building strong, lasting relationships. Customers often care more about how we help them after they buy a tractor than about which brand or colour they choose. They know that ongoing support and service are key after they invest."

Whilst RVT has increased the number of territories to eight, each depot has the customer relationships front and centre of everything they do. All depots have their own local team who were born and bred in the local area.”

Matt said: “Manufacturer shake-ups to the UK dealer network have seen some bold moves in recent years affecting dealers and customers alike. We’re proud to represent New Holland, JCB & Kuhn Farm Machinery. I am a firm believer that what you need in order to sell farm machinery is customers to sell to, so that is why dealerships are getting bigger. Territories have to increase, and having the skills to manage the expansion successfully is essential.

“Dealing with farmers is still such an enjoyable transaction and there are unique values in farming relationships that do not exist in any other industry. Keeping those relationships across territories is a core element of the Rea Valley Tractors offering. There are few industries where a deal can be confirmed on a handshake these days, but agriculture is one of them.

“Trying to scale and offer a similar service across an enlarged territory, you have got to be very careful that you don’t become a huge corporate monster. Arguably that is an easier way to manage, but it isn’t the business model we have here, we want our employees, many of whom are long-standing, at a local level to have the autonomy and freedom to deal and work like they are working out of one depot, local relationships are a core part of the RVT business.”

John Smith from JCB Agriculture with Simon Clarke, RVT

Ian adds: “I remember one loyal customer walking into our office in Pontesbury in the mid 1980s and he said to me, 'Ian,' with a wry smile, 'These times may be tough, but a good tractor and a trustworthy dealer are worth their weight in gold.' That’s something I’ve never forgotten.

“The march of technology has been relentless, driving innovation in farming equipment, although it has slowed a little. From advancements in fuel types to the rise of autonomy and precision farming, Rea Valley Tractors has remained at the forefront, investing in expertise and infrastructure to support farmers' evolving needs.

“Rea Valley Tractors remains anchored in its commitment to local communities. With 40 years of experience under our belt we are well positioned to navigate the uncertainties of the future.”

RVT is backed up by a team of professional and fully qualified after-sales service and parts specialists who honour tradition and embrace ambition. As technology and precision farming increase, so does the need for in-house technology and a dedicated software department.

The future is advanced smart farming and automation, and Rea Valley Tractors is proud to be at the forefront with a team available to support customers and users ensuring they get the maximum return on their investment.

At the heart of Rea Valley Tractors are individuals with aspirations, eager to carve their paths in an industry ripe with opportunity. For those embarking on careers within the company, the journey promises a blend of tradition and innovation, with apprenticeships available in several sectors of the business.

Ian Vance. Photograph by Clare Rowson Marketing and PR – https://www.clarerowson.co.uk/

“Across all our depots we are genuinely lucky to have incredible people working with us," adds Matt. “Recently staff from across our branches were honoured for their length of service – they have amassed an amazing 546 years between them! Thirty one members picked up awards from 10 to 30-year milestones.

"Gary Waters, who has been with us at Rea Valley Tractors since 1987, stands as a testament to longevity and dedication. His daughter Katie who started work at RVT last month, symbolises the next generation, poised to contribute to the company's legacy.”

As Rea Valley Tractors commemorates four decades of service to the farming community, reflections on the past intertwine with visions of the future.

Matt concludes: "The industry is undergoing significant change across all sectors, and dealerships are no exception. We take great pride in our history and look forward with enthusiasm to what lies ahead. We’re very proud of our past and excited by our future.”