Warning to avoid meat from 'dubious sources' following sheep attacks at Shropshire farms

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earlier this month, two farms in Claverley were targeted by thieves who broke in and slaughtered scores of sheep then stole the carcasses.

It is thought the meat is set to be sold on the black market.

But Ed Garratt, NFU Shropshire county adviser, has warned the public to steer clear if they are offered any meat for sale from unusual sources.

He said: “When we hear reports of animals being slaughtered and then butchered in fields it is incredibly worrying it’s horrendous for farming families and their animals.

“We would urge the public to no accept or be tempted to buy meat from dubious sources as it will lack the traceability, standards and rigorous food standards checks the industry adheres to involving industry professionals and health inspectors.

“The blow is not just financial as Shropshire farmers care deeply for their animals and their welfare.

“We would urge people to report anything unusual to the police or contact Crimestoppers anonymously if they have information.”

West Mercia Police said they have stepped up patrols in the area following the sheep attacks and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is being urged to call 01743 261817.