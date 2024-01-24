Shropshire Farming Talk: Farm insurance imperative as rural crime soars

Deploying preventive measures like CCTV, robust lighting, and security fences, along with cutting-edge technologies such as infra-red beams and geo-fencing, proves beneficial.

Unfortunately, these measures have become intrinsic to rural life as theft tactics evolve, and rural policing struggles to keep pace.

A concerning rise in organised criminal groups (OCGs) targeting vulnerable rural communities adds complexity to policing rural areas.

The array of criminal activities – from fly-tipping to dog attacks and machinery thefts – underscores the formidable challenges faced.

The Rural Crime Report 2023 reveals an underestimation of the scale, cost, and social impact of crime in rural areas, with UK costs surging 22 per cent to £49.5m in 2022.

For the county that equates to £2m, the third worst in the UK and double the same figure from 2021.

As rural policing contends with limitations and the onus shifts to rural businesses for preventative measures, the need for farm insurance becomes glaringly apparent.

Amidst substantial increases in rural crime, prioritising the safeguarding of livelihoods becomes paramount.

Farm insurance emerges as a vital safety net, offering protection against theft, damage, and financial strain resulting from criminal activities.

In navigating the complexities of rural life, comprehensive farm insurance stands as an indispensable tool in providing peace of mind for a more financially secure future.

by Keith Fowles, the owner of KLF Insurance Brokers.