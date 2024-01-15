Farming in the frame for special calendar
Images shared by readers made it into a special 2024 calendar created for the Shropshire Star's sister title The Farmer.
Readers were asked to take photographs of anything to do with the farming community, such as wildlife, machinery, or livestock.
The top four images were then included in The Farmer's 2024 calendar and given a prime position on the front cover of the calendar.
Two images by James Edgar were selected along with entries from Jennie Powell and Peter Bott.
Julie Allen, Senior Account Manager for The Farmer and Shropshire Star, said: "We received a lot of entries.
"Our panel of judges chose four fantastic winning pictures.
"We will be running the competition again towards the end of this year, for the 2025 calendar, as the competition proved so popular."