Farming in the frame for special calendar

Readers were asked to take photographs of anything to do with the farming community, such as wildlife, machinery, or livestock.

The top four images were then included in The Farmer's 2024 calendar and given a prime position on the front cover of the calendar.

Two images by James Edgar were selected along with entries from Jennie Powell and Peter Bott.

A winning picture from Peter Bott James Edgar took this shot Jennie Powell took this image of rural life

Julie Allen, Senior Account Manager for The Farmer and Shropshire Star, said: "We received a lot of entries.

"Our panel of judges chose four fantastic winning pictures.

"We will be running the competition again towards the end of this year, for the 2025 calendar, as the competition proved so popular."