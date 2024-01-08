The Reverend Richard Lonsdale has extended an invitation to all Shrewsbury NFU members and those from the surrounding areas to the special plough service at St George’s Church, Pontesbury on Sunday, January 28.

The service at 7pm will see farmers and those from the parish celebrate and look forward to a benevolent cropping year and it will be followed by a light supper.

Shrewsbury NFU group secretary Simon Latter said: “Farmers from the parish will be representing different enterprises to give an insight to the congregation into their thoughts and hopes for farming in the year ahead. This is an opportunity to share challenges and experiences with others.”

Plough Sunday is celebrated on the first Sunday after Epiphany and the service, revived by the Victorians, actually stretches back hundreds of years.

In the Medieval period, when there was only one plough in each village, the village plough was brought into church for a blessing before ploughing began on Plough Monday, the first working day after the 12 days of Christmas. When work was scarce in winter, the observance looked forward to the time of sowing with the promise of a harvest to come.

For details, email simon_latter@nfumutual.co.uk