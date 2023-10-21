Farming Talk: A busy time for Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs

Max Porter

The 17 clubs that makeup Shropshire YFC have all changed over their top tables and organising members as many take a step back to allow younger members a chance to steer their clubs in new directions.

September and October has also been packed with lots of new members evening, where clubs welcome potential new members to come and see what their club has to offer.

This normal involves many friendly games and sometimes even a go on hungry hippos!

Several of our members were so talented they qualified for the national flower arranging and cookery competitions held at the Malvern Autumn Show. A special mention for Rosie Woodcock who came third against the rest of the country.

In early October, we took a large group of 60 club officers to Newtown for a weekend of Officer Training, where we teach the new club leaders everything about being a new club officer.

We have a day of safeguarding and protocol followed by a social evening and a team building Sunday.

This weekend we also have our final AGM of the year, the county federation AGM, held at Dorrington.

As I hope you can see Shropshire YFC does a lot more than just farming.

If you would like to know more about join the biggest rural youth organisation, please contact the county office on 01743 442880 or visit our website.