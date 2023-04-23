Plans for former farm buildings to be turned into holiday homes

Mill Lane, Diddlebury

The plans would also see internal works at Glebe Farm, Mill Lane, Diddlebury, Craven Arms, including improvements to the kitchen and bathroom and entrance facilities.

The conversion of outbuildings would form three holiday letting units.

A statement from C J Richards MBE Conservation Services, which has been put forward to Shropshire Council, says: “The former farm buildings and dairy are of mid-20th century construction and are now obsolete and under-used but represent an existing building resource.”

“It is proposed to refurbish them for holiday letting use, creating three self-contained units.

“Within the former dairy it is proposed to create two units, one with three bedrooms and one with two and a one-bedroom unit within the barn.

“The buildings lend themselves readily to conversion, being of domestic scale, open plan and a multitude of window and door openings which are retained in the conversion plans.”

The report added: “Plans should set out a positive strategy for conservation and enjoyment of the historic environment.

This scheme is very much a sustainable development reusing a large historic building complex with ready access to the existing services infrastructure.

“It involves minimal alteration to established character and thus is a very subtle approach to updating a grouping of heritage assets to secure their long-term maintenance and survival.”