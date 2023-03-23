Chrissie Fox (in red) and son Dougie (in blue) with members of Shropshire MHS, The DPJ Foundation and RABI

Chrissie Fox and her son Dougie, 18, staged a special night in memory of much-loved Nicola Fawcett, who tragically died in November, at the age of 35.

Nicola was the partner of Chrissie’s brother Brian Stevens and Chrissie and Dougie, who is a member of Dorrington Young Farmers Club, made it their mission to ensure valuable funds are raised in her memory.

They held a fundraising night at The Pound Inn, Leebotwood, near Church Stretton, with funds going to Shropshire Mental Health, RABI and the DPJ foundation.

Nicola Fawcett

In total, they raised £8,792 and Chrissie said: "We are thrilled with how it went.

"Local businesses gave so much and it was amazing on the night. The pub was rammed .

"It was lovely and nice to have a tribute to– the chance to take something positive out of a very dark situation.

"The three charities are amazing and the difference they make is incredible. Speaking to them, they said the money raised will help so many more people. If the money raised can help prevent just one death, it's worth the effort."

Chrissie Fox and son Dougie

“Nicola’s passing has left a huge hole in our lives and we want to raise as much money and awareness for mental health,” added Chrissie. “Anyone who ever met Nicola was immediately captivated by her. She had the ability to make you feel instantly at ease and safe and more often than not you would hear her distinct laugh before you saw her."

“She was an amazing mother to her children, an incredible, caring, loyal and loving friend to so many and a beautiful and thoughtful partner,” added close friend Serena Castagna.

“We will always smile fondly remembering Nicola. Life won’t ever be the same without her in it and she is so dearly missed every second of every day.”

Anyone who needs support with mental health issues can call Samaritans on the hotline 0330 094 5717.