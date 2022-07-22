Pupils enjoy day of fun during trip to Harper Adams University

Zena Rittenhouse, student recruitment engagement officer at Harper Adams University

Year Four pupils at Wrockwardine Junior School are currently learning about all things farming. The teachers asked Harper Adams if the children could visit for an up close and personal experience with agriculture, and our staff enthusiastically took on the project.

The outreach team collaborated with colleagues to produce a bespoke event for 56 Wrockwardine pupils – showing them some sides of agriculture they might not have expected.

The day started with alternative views of insects.

The children began with a hunt for live insects with Harper Adams entomologist Dr Joe Roberts – during which they discovered the crucial role that insects play in farming.

Secondly, they explored the possibility of the bugs as a protein source – with the chance to taste some dried insects – if they dared.

They also enjoyed tours of the beautiful Harper Adams campus, introductions to the dozens of animals living in the Companion Animal House, and fun in the engineering department soil hall, where they could inspect tractors, quad bikes and even an armoured personnel carrier, used by university students to develop their knowledge.

The response from the pupils was overwhelming. “This is the best day of my life," said one.

The day demonstrated one thing for certain: children like learning in tangible, engaging ways.

Harper Adams has never relied solely upon books and classrooms to educate. We are the nation’s leading specialist university for the agri-food and rural business sectors, and we come equipped with a campus rich in tangible learning opportunities.

We’d love to share these experiences with more Telford and Shropshire schools, to enrich the lives of children, and create a lasting and positive impact on our community.