Farmers should explore appetite for renewable energy projects

Suzanne Tucker, associate solicitor at FBC Manby Bowdler

Although there was no wholesale change in policy for onshore wind farms, the Government has suggested it would consider discussions where there is strong local backing.

In addition, the new strategy set an ambition to accelerate solar PV deployment, potentially growing from 14,000 megawatts today by up to five times by the year 2035.

The good news for communities looking to invest in creating their own energy is that funding pots are available – even for wind which saw a 97 per cent decrease in the number of turbines granted permission between 2016-21 after financial support was removed.

Changes to strengthen the planning regime in favour of ground-mounted solar schemes on non-protected land are to be consulted upon.

Landowners putting in applications for such schemes may still face challenges – visual impact, loss of productive agricultural land and impact on biodiversity are common causes for objection. Despite many local authorities declaring climate emergencies, there has been reluctance to approve large scale renewable energy projects in open countryside – unless, as in some Shropshire sites – the project itself has been led by and benefits the community.

Our advice to farmers and landowners is to explore the appetite for renewable energy projects in their local community and advocate the benefits it can bring that include reduced energy costs and a way for communities to tackle fuel poverty.

From a planning perspective, as you’d expect, we’d suggest exploring the legal issues and feasibility for sites initially before launching any projects.