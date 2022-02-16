Notification Settings

Opportunities explored at red meat export conference

FarmingPublished:

Exporters will be able to hear about the opportunities and challenges in new and existing markets at AHDB’s annual Red Meat Export Conference on March 17, bringing back the popular in-person event for the first time in two years.

Dr Phil Hadley is AHDB international market development director.
This year’s programme features a wealth of industry leaders, who will share valuable insight into the export arena and provide an overview of the current trade dynamics.

It has certainly been an unprecedented past year for exporters, with the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 creating many challenges for our red meat exports.

However, despite the difficulties many faced, we have still managed to secure new market access in countries such as Mexico and the US and we have seen shipments continue to more than 50 different countries around the globe.

The conference in Coventry will feature presentations from AHDB’s Export team, as well as representatives working on the ground in key target markets, who will share their insight.

