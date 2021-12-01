Notification Settings

Jim is a deserved award-winner

This year’s recipient of the David Black Award, Jim Scudamore, is an extremely worthy winner.

Angela Christison is AHDB Sector Director for Pork
The accolade is awarded to an individual or organisation that has made an outstanding impact on the British pig sector through their work.

He has an innate skill to find the very crux of any problem and the pragmatic and logical solutions that can be used to fix it. He has always shown consummate skill in ensuring all industry stakeholders feel valued and part of the journey.

After 20 years of commitment to the British pig industry, a significant amount of it unsung, but highly regarded, we should feel fortunate to have him so active on our behalf, particularly when most would be enjoying a quiet retirement.

He has worked tirelessly for the pig industry in his roles as chairman of both the Pig Health and Welfare Council, and the Disease Surveillance subgroup, as well as being a member of the Welfare subgroup.

