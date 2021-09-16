Tenbury Wells farm joins farm excellence project

Samantha Charlton, senior knowledge exchange manager at AHDB.

Three other beef and lamb farms from across England will be joining Ian Farrant of Underley in the prestigious Farm Excellence programme, all of which operate on a variety of different systems.

The Farrant family moved to Underley 15 years ago separating the beef finishing side of the business from the family dairy business located in Oxfordshire. The farm comprises grassland with a mixture of permanent pasture and ryegrass/white clover leys with maize, wheat and a hazelnut orchard. There’s a herd of dairy beef cattle, sourced from the family dairy and the business finishes 750 cattle a year.

We’re pleased to welcome our new farms on board. We had a large number of applicants this year and it was really difficult to choose only four to participate in the four-year project.

We began the project in 2017 and over the past five years we’ve worked with 16 Strategic Farms.