Farmers have embraced new technology

FarmingPublished:

Farming systems are always evolving, and while it may be thought that farmers are traditionalists, they are never shy today of using technology to improve their way of working.

From the advent of mobile phones to the introduction of computers which opened businesses to the wonders of the world-wide web, farming has never been slow to move forward and introduce new techniques and systems.

And this led to the introduction of a number of new bodies, which introduced standards to monitor the different aspects of farming. Record-keeping is at the root of many of these standards, and this has been facilitated by the use of computer systems.

Farming has always been a physical activity, and farmers introduced office-like systems to their businesses to comply with these standards, which have been modified over the years to provide workable systems. Produce can be traced from farm to fork, and fields can be analysed using GPS to assist in cropping and treatment systems.

Farming is a way of life, but it is also a streamlined and efficient industry, using research and development to move forward and continue to provide British produce.

Sarah Norton is a retired rural dweller living near Shrewsbury

Farming
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News