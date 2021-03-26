Farmers have embraced new technology

From the advent of mobile phones to the introduction of computers which opened businesses to the wonders of the world-wide web, farming has never been slow to move forward and introduce new techniques and systems.

And this led to the introduction of a number of new bodies, which introduced standards to monitor the different aspects of farming. Record-keeping is at the root of many of these standards, and this has been facilitated by the use of computer systems.

Farming has always been a physical activity, and farmers introduced office-like systems to their businesses to comply with these standards, which have been modified over the years to provide workable systems. Produce can be traced from farm to fork, and fields can be analysed using GPS to assist in cropping and treatment systems.

Farming is a way of life, but it is also a streamlined and efficient industry, using research and development to move forward and continue to provide British produce.