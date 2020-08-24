Long-term payments for tree planting on farms

Finding new income streams with long-term certainty is particularly relevant, as this December will be the last full payment made to farmers under the Basic Payment Scheme.

Farmers and land managers are encouraged to apply for the Woodland Carbon Guarantee scheme, which is administered by the Forestry Commission with the aim to create new woodlands to help tackle the effects of climate change.

A variety of different types of projects are sought across the country, of differing scales and providing diverse tree species and woodland types.

Successful bidders in an online auction process will be offered the option to sell woodland carbon units to the government over 35 years at a guaranteed price protected against inflation, based on each tonne of carbon stored.

£10 million is available from the scheme’s £50m pot. Applications must be made by October 11 and the next auction will take place online between October 26 and November 1. Farmers and land managers will need to have registered with the Woodland Carbon Code.

Melanie Holt, rural chartered surveyor, agricultural valuer & planning consultant with Moule & Co