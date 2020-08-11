Sad return to the 'old normal'

That was a plea from a farmer on social media.

During lockdown we rustics got used to the quiet with fewer people and more awareness of country sounds and smells. Now things are returning to 'normal' – not the new normal as we'd hoped, but the old normal.

Naturally people will travel again. But why don't they care that the lovely countryside is not lovely when they leave their litter? Don't they see it as they go? Broken glass gets picked up in forage, killing cattle when they eat it. Lanterns cause fires and bits end up in animals' stomachs.

Fly tipping is a massive problem too, but the roadsides are becoming dumping grounds again for empty cans and crisp packets, not to mention used nappies and dog poop bags.

Sadly, I believe this isn't just visitors. We don't seem to be able to stop ourselves from throwing stuff from our cars just to avoid finding a bin or taking it home.

As for taking nothing, we think of mushrooms and blackberries, which would seem to be free, but stolen farm machinery and livestock have become common headlines these days.

I despair!

Rosemary Allen is a retired livestock farmer living near Ellesmere