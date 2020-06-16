Developing talent for the future

The Pig Industry Scholarship is a route for doing just that. Developed by AHDB and Harper Adams University and now in its eighth year, the programme has seen 29 students spend their placement year within the pig industry, with many finding employment with their placement companies after graduation.

For businesses, the programme offers first access to a huge pool of talent and an opportunity to appraise students during, what is effectively, a year-long interview. It means relationships can form between students and businesses early in their studies, leading to a continued interest and desire to remain in the industry.

Hugh Crabtree, chairman of the NPA Allied Industry Group, said: “What we now need to do is to grow the number of companies offering scholarships by helping them appreciate what a good value recruitment tool the programme actually is.”

If you would like to know more about the Pig Industry Scholarship and want to help develop future talent, join AHDB’s webinar on June 26 to find out how the programme works. Alternatively, get in touch with any questions you might have, emily.boyce@ahdb.org.uk

Emily Boyce, AHDB Knowledge Exchange Officer