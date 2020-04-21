Menu

Shropshire farmers struggle to fill fruit picking roles

By Nick Humphreys | Farming | Published:

The food industry could be in "a lot of trouble" if Shropshire's fruit and vegetable farms cannot get workers in amid Covid-19.

The government launched a Second World War style "Land Army" call for fruit pickers due to difficulties in getting European workers over while the pandemic is ongoing.

But farmers are finding that few furloughed and out of work employees are taking up roles, meaning fruit will end up rotting in fields.

Shrewsbury councillor Dan Morris said: "If we can't get the people to help with the harvest, it will end up rotting in the field and getting ploughed in.

"Once things like strawberries and lettuce are ready, you have a very small window to harvest it.

"People have to want to do it. If farms can't get the people, it will knock onto the supply in the supermarkets, which would be a lot of trouble."

