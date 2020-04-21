Coronavirus: Live updates as the Queen celebrates 94th birthday in lockdown

We're bringing you the latest as hospital bosses have warned the NHS's supply of face masks could be jeopardised if the Government begins advising the public to wear them. It comes as a group of medics called on people to make their own face masks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Queen has turned 94 – but is marking her birthday away from her family as the coronavirus lockdown continues. The monarch is with her husband of 72 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire with a reduced household for their protection.

Yesterday it was confirmed a further four people have died at Shropshire hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the death toll in the county to 66.

As well as the serious news, we'll be sharing the best of your stories, photos and videos - so please get in touch and let us know how you're spending life under lockdown.

See the latest updates here: