Working for farmers amid the whirlwind

We’ve been dealing with misrepresentation of the British farming industry, counting the cost of flooding and now the ever present danger and challenges of Covid-19.

Throughout this the union remains committed to Shropshire farmers and we are busy supporting our members via our network of contacts, team of policy specialists and engaged officeholders.

A great example of lobbying success was over red diesel tax relief, secured in the Budget following extensive NFU lobbying, with the Chancellor of the Exchequer telling the Commons he had heard the union’s concerns. This win demonstrates what strong membership representation in Shropshire and across the country can achieve.

Changes to this duty could have virtually doubled fuel costs on Shropshire farms.

The NFU was also pleased to see a commitment on investment in flood prevention, additional funding to tackle fly-tipping and other measures outlined by the Chancellor.

Farmers, like everyone else will be safeguarding themselves against Covid-19, their families and businesses as well as being busy producing food for the nation.

The NFU remains on hand to give advice and brief members that need it – stay safe.

Oliver Cartwright, NFU Shropshire