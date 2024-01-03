Main route through Shrewsbury closed to traffic due to rising River Severn

Shropshire Council announced the closure of Smithfield Road to traffic on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon with the River Severn still rising.

The council has confirmed that the closure starts at the Frankwell roundabout and that Lower Claremont Bank is also closed.

The River Severn in Shrewsbury has risen quickly to 4.38m and is predicted to peak at the Welsh Bridge at 4.5 to 4.9m on Thursday morning.

The Government's flooding service is due to update its data by 7pm on Wednesday.

Traffic is building up in the area according to the AA Traffic News website.