Seven flood alerts in place for some areas of the county

An update from the Government 'Check for flooding' service has revealed that 'flooding is possible' in some areas of the county as of this morning (8.30am).

These include River Teme, River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries upstream of Ludlow; Rivers Tern, Perry, Roden, Strine and Meese and their tributaries; the Severn Vyrnwy confluence; River Worfe, Wesley Brook and Albrighton Brook and their tributaries; River Sow and River Penk; River Lugg North of Leominster and River Severn in Worcestershire.

People living around these areas have been asked to 'be prepared' and to continue to check flood warnings.

The latest flood alert reads: "Flooding is possible in this area.

"Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

"Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers set the river or tidal levels that have triggered this message.

"During industrial action this message has been automatically issued based on rising river or tidal levels."