Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Warning to stay clear of rivers after reports of young people entering flood waters

By David StubbingsShrewsburyFloodingPublished: Comments

People have been urged not to enter flooded areas amid reports of youngsters going into flood water.

People have been warned not to go into flood waters
People have been warned not to go into flood waters

Shropshire Council issued the warning this afternoon as river levels remained high throughout the county with more than a dozen flood alerts in place.

On Saturday afternoon the authority tweeted: "We've had reports of some young people going into flood waters.

"Flood waters can be dangerous, fast flowing, conceal dangerous debris and may be contaminated with waste.

"If you see anyone entering flood water please report this to 101. If there's threat to life call 999."

The message comes after youths were accused of tampering with a flood defence pump set up to protect homes in Shrewsbury.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the pump in Coleham Head began leaking as a result.

Firefighters were called at around 10pm on Thursday but were unable to fix the issue, so Severn Trent Water engineers had to attend.

Flooding
Environment
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Bridgnorth
Ironbridge
Telford
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News