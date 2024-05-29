Here's what the Met Office has to say about the weekend's weather (Hint: you might like it...)

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National forecasters at the Met Office have now firmed up what they have been saying for a few days now that things were set to dry up at the end of a week of two halves.

Today’s weather is a mix of sunshine and showers with rain clearing up by tomorrow afternoon before highs of 18 degrees are to come at the weekend.

Friday is expected to be clear and wait for it, the sun is set to cut through all the clouds for the weekend.

Friday will be the start of a period of dry and fine weather for many as a ridge of high pressure builds from the west, says the Met Office this afternoon .

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “From Friday, we see a change in weather type, with conditions turning drier and more settled from the west.

“Although some showers are possible at times - most likely in the southeast initially and later in the weekend in the northwest - many should see a decent amount of sunshine.

“With the exception of the southeast at first, where it will be rather cool to start the weekend, temperatures are generally unremarkable for the time of year, close to or a little above average. However, it will feel a little warmer with light winds and prolonged sunny spells, generally away from windward coasts.”

High pressure is likely to still be in charge on Monday, with spells of warm sunshine and light winds for much of the UK, although perhaps some patchy rain and drizzle arriving into the northwest.

But make the most of it while you can because the sky watchers say it's likely that there's going to be a return to more unsettled conditions later next week.

But timings remain uncertain at this range.