When will it stop raining? The time you can expect latest downpour over Shropshire to cease

Keen photographer Peter Steggles was caught in it at Church Stretton but the Met Office forecast suggests it will not last all day.

The latest forecast for Shropshire on Tuesday shows heavy rain changing to overcast by lunchtime.

Tomorrow is set to start with sunny intervals but don't be deceived, they say it will change to cloudy by late morning with a top temperature of 18C.

Thursday will turn that on its head with light showers changing to sunny intervals by early evening. Temperature is set to drop back to about 16C.

Picture: Peter Steggles in a wet Church Stretton, Shropshire on Sandford Avenue waiting to cross the A49.

It will be warmed on Friday at 17C and start with sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.

But as the month changes it looks like we'll get some sun and it will be warming up too, in time for the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be sunny with the first day of the weekend hitting 18C and 19C on Sunday.