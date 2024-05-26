Widlife watching, tree planting and litter picking among green week events in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Town Council is co-ordinating a programme of events for June 8 to 16, which will also include the chance to learn how to convert your heating away from reliance on gas.

It is all part of a national campaign to draw attention to climate change and destruction of the natural world, while also making a connection with these issues in communities like Shrewsbury.

Councillor Julian Dean, chair of the town council's Climate Change and Nature Recovery Committee, said he was hoping for as many people as possible across Shrewsbury to get involved.

“There are so many great events to choose from," he said. "We are also encouraging people to get involved in a community-wide event of their choosing. This could be an educational event, an arts event or community activity such as a group cycle or walk."

Booking details for The Great Big Green Week are available at stcclimate.co.uk/

If you would like to put on an event there is still time. Contact Amanda Spencer, deputy town clerk at amanda.spencer@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk