Eight hour thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office

The weather forecasters say that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop with as much as 20-30 mm of rain falling in an hour or less.

The weather warning is in place from noon to 8pm on Sunday.

"Rainfall accumulations will vary significantly across the warning area but where showers become organised, there is the possibility of 20-30 mm of rain falling in an hour or less."

They also say that "frequent lightning and hail may also cause impacts".

With such a lot of rain possible in such a short amount of time they want people to consider if they are at risk of flash flooding.

If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured.

Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

The forecasters estimate that the warning has a very low likelihood given the nature of showers and a medium impact if they do happen.

They advise staying up to date with the forecasts.