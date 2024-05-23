'Spend money to stop sewage being dumped in rivers, not shareholders!' - Shropshire swimmer's advice for Severn Trent after news of huge profits

That is according to wild swimmer and clean rivers campaigner Alison Biddulph from Shrewsbury.

The water company has hiked its dividend to shareholders after profits rose by a fifth last year – despite sewage spills by the firm rising by a third in 2023.

And, the company has also revealed it wants to hike bills by more than 35 per cent over the next five years

Alison, who has been at the forefront of the successful campaign for Shrewsbury and other sites in Shropshire to be awarded bathing water status, said she could think of a better way to spend the profits.